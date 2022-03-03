(The following is a press release authorized by a core team made up of representatives from local law enforcement, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Corrections. The core team evaluates and makes decisions on the level of notification to the community for the pending release of sex offenders under Wisconsin Statute 301.46 (Act 440)).
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department is releasing the following information pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 301.46 (Act 440), which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when that information will enhance public safety and awareness.
Community notification furthers the interest of public safety and it is our belief that a better-informed public is a safer public. The intent is to provide citizens with knowledge and to minimize the cloak of secrecy for the offender; both of which are necessary to stop continued criminal behavior.
This notification is not intended to increase fear in the community, but rather to increase awareness. This offender is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him by the court.
Craig A. Voegeli Jr., 37, previously was convicted of 943.10(2)(e) Burglary, 940.225(3) Attempted 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault, 946.49(1)(B) Felony Bail Jumping, 947.01(1) Disorderly Conduct, 944.20(1)(B) Lewd, Lascivious Behavior-Exposure.
Voegeli is scheduled to be released from prison on March 8, 2022, and will be residing at 720 W. Walworth Ave. in Whitewater. As part of Voegeli’s supervision with the Department of Corrections, he will be subject to 24-hour electronic monitoring. Voegeli is restricted from being on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus.
Additionally, Voegeli’s rules of supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors and no consumption of alcohol or use of illegal drugs.
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Further, such abuse could subject those who commit such acts to criminal penalties, and potentially end law enforcement’s ability to do community notification.
If you have information regarding current criminal activity of this individual, or any other offender, please contact the Whitewater Police Department at (262) 473-0555. Additional information is available at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry website located at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/.
