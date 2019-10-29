MONDAY — A former superintendent in the Menomonee Falls and Racine will serve as district administrator for the Whitewater Unified School District for the remainder of ther 2019-20 school year.
On Monday, the Whitewater school board unanimously approved Dr. Jim Shaw to fill the position formerly held by Dr. Mark Elworthy, who left Oct. 25 to lead the St. Francis School District.
The Whitewater Unified School District School Board held interviews with candidates and said that members were impressed by Dr. Shaw's extensive experience, commitment to public education and proven track record of strong leadership.
"I am honored to serve the Whitewater Unified School District and community," Shaw said following his appointment.
Shaw is the former superintendent of the Menomonee Falls and Racine Unified school districts. He also served as clinical professor and director of the Wisconsin Idea Executive PhD program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
He started his career as a social studies teacher, also is a school psychologist, and worked as director of pupil services, director of curriculum and instruction and school business manager in the Kettle Moraine School District. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University, a master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee and a doctorate from UW-Madison.
Dr. Shaw is a former Wisconsin Superintendent of the Year, and was recognized by the Wisconsin and National Education Associations, the Public Policy Forum in Milwaukee, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his leadership and contributions to public education.
"We are excited to have Dr. Shaw lead our district for this school year," said Casey Judd, Whitewater Unified School District School Board president. "I hope our staff, teachers, parents, and the broader community will join me in welcoming Dr. Shaw to our exceptional school district."
Dr. Shaw's first day as District Administrator was Tuesday, Oct. 29. There will be an event held in the coming weeks at which staff, parents and community members will be invited to meet him.
The school board will conduct a full search for a permanent district administrator.
