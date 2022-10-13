More than half of the 54 comments on a City of Whitewater Facebook post about its upcoming referendum as of Thursday showed disapproval.
But the four people who attended Tuesday’s public information session on the $1.1 million ballot item all seemed to be in support.
That session was the last of three focused on the Nov. 8 referendum, which would allow the city to hire 17 full-time EMTs so it can provide a fully staffed on-site response on a 24/7 basis.
After the presentation, Connie Hornickel of Cold Spring told the Daily Union the city’s services helped her family get through the two recent fires at their farm.
“We could have the best service Whitewater could provide. We could have it all,” she said while choking back tears. “I’m so grateful for everything they did, I can’t thank them enough.”
Some on social media have been more skeptical.
A Facebook user identifying as Dan Tipper Wehr wrote, “I’m voting no, let the University of Wisconsin Whitewater pay. They are the ones with the most calls.”
Another, identifying as Todd Hitch, commented “I totally agree with voting no. My taxes have gone up over $300 per year in the past ten years. I’m tired of the reckless spending and simply passing it along to the taxpayers.”
Whitewater Fire and EMS provides services to the City and Town of Whitewater, the towns of Cold Spring, Johnston, Koshkonong, Lima Center and Richmond. Each of those communities would pay a portion of the total $1.5 million increase the department plans to reach 24/7 staffing.
Over the years, the department has sharply increased its calls for service while there’s been a lack of available paid on-call staff, resulting in longer response times, a city handout explains. Volunteerism has been declining for years, said Kelly Freeman, Whitewater Fire and EMS chief.
“This isn’t a problem just in Whitewater, this is a problem everywhere,” he said.
Freeman explained that the city could rely on other communities to provide better services but prefers to be proactive.
“We have decided that when we get that call, we are going to need our neighbors as much as they need us,” he said. “Any neighboring community where we are on their MABAS (mutual aid) box, we will be sending our on duty crew to make sure they have the help and coverage they need, as well.”
As an example, John Weidl, interim city manager, pointed to a day last month when there were 13 calls for service.
On that day, all three ambulances were out at multiple points throughout the day, including three motor vehicle accidents and a mutual aid call helping Fort Atkinson. The station was only able to respond to every call because there were full-time, on premise EMTs available, Weidl said.
A yes vote would increase property tax on a $200,000 home by $134 in Walworth County and $104 in Jefferson County, Weidl estimated. A no vote would require major cuts to other city services, he said.
“We would have to make cuts to accommodate for what the taxpayers are willing for us to spend,” said Weidl. “That means we would have to make about $600,000 in cuts which mostly affects public works. We would probably have to borrow more money, which is not subject to levy limits.
This is the clearest and most direct way we can make our ask and to assure taxpayers we are spending that money wisely,” he said.
For information on the referendum, visit whitewater-wi.gov/582/Referendum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.