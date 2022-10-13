EMS

The last open house session regarding the EMS staffing referendum was held Tuesday. John Weidl and Kelly Freeman informed the people in attendance the details of the referendum. 

 Contributed

More than half of the 54 comments on a City of Whitewater Facebook post about its upcoming referendum as of Thursday showed disapproval.

But the four people who attended Tuesday’s public information session on the $1.1 million ballot item all seemed to be in support.

