WHITEWATER — Senator Duey Stroebel, Representative Don Vruwink, and Representative Cody Horlacher all are being awarded “Legislator of the Year” for their honorable work authoring the GPR Equity Bill, which aids in the creation of an equitable GPR funding formula for the University of Wisconsin System.
All three of these legislators saw a disparity in the current funding formula and felt it needed to be addressed, inspiring them to author this GPR equity bill.
The current GPR funding formula allocates funding disproportionately within the UW System and the UW-Whitewater (UW-W) receives the least amount of funding. UW-W receives about $1,500 less in funding per full-time student compared to the average number received by the comprehensive campuses in the UW System.
Most students go to a comprehensive university near their home, so the current funding formula penalizes families in the Whitewater region. Nine of the 12 comprehensive campuses receive less than average amount of funding.
Stroebel, Vruwink and Horlacher all advocated for an equitable GPR funding formula, not just to benefit Whitewater, but to create equitable opportunities for all UW System students. UW-W in particular has a large number of disabled students, as well as students who come from low income or first-generation backgrounds. These factors increase the amount of aid needed to fund students.
“The entire Whitewater community is so grateful for all of the work done by Stroebel, Vruwink and Horlacher on this equity bill,” said GWC Chairman Larry Kachel. “Thanks to these legislators, UW-Whitewater will be able to properly assist its students and provide the best education possible.”
The bill in question requires the Board of Regents to allocate an equal amount of GPR funding to all UW institutions per full-time equivalent undergraduate student enrolled at the institution. This will not include UW-Madison or UW-Milwaukee.
As a result of this bill, the Board of Regents will create a task force designed to address the disparities in the current funding formula. The GWC is committed to building an alliance with the other nine comprehensive campuses to continue to make a stronger case in the next legislative session.
The Greater Whitewater Committee (GWC) is beyond pleased to honor these three legislators for all of their hard work.
