WHITEWATER — What is sweeter than making art? Eating cookies, of course!
Studio 84 is having its third annual fundraiser, now officially called, Making Sweet Things Happen. Cookie pickup is on Saturday, May 29, from noon to 2 p.m.
Studio 84 is a nonprofit art studio located in Whitewater that specializes in the creative development of people with disabilities.
Deborah Blackwell, director, stated, “the last couple years it has been decorated cupcakes, and so this year we changed it up some and are making cookies to sell.”
Studio 84 currently is looking for 12 bakers to make 60 cookies each.
“They don’t have to be decorated ones or fancy — they can be the just as yummy plain ones like snickerdoodles or chocolate chip or oatmeal raisin,” Blackwell states. “Bakers will be put into a drawing to win one of several gift certificates or cash prizes.”
Those who love to eat cookies will receive a dozen cookies. Tickets cost $15 each with all proceeds to support programing. The bakers also will be put into a drawing to win one of several prizes.
Those interested in helping Studio 84 either with baking or eating can find the links to enter and purchase tickets on the studio’s website. There is a deadline and limited number of tickets available.
