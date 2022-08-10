The City of Whitewater has officially contributed a title sponsorship of the Discover Whitewater Series: Half Marathon, 5K, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle.
Through this help, the DWS is able to host a major running event, give back to local nonprofits, and showcase Whitewater’s picturesque landscape.
The DWS 10th anniversary race is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18. The DWS succeeds because of the collaboration of so many community entities, including organizations, schools, businesses, and the city itself.
“The City of Whitewater’s title sponsorship truly helps us to reach our goals as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the race,” said GWC Chairman Larry Kachel. “With the city’s support, the DWS is able to bring all the largest entities in the Whitewater community together to host this welcoming event.”
Thanks to the city and its contribution to the race, the DWS is able to provide highly coordinated public safety and parking. For the past decade, the City of Whitewater has offered volunteer, police, and financial support.
“What we love about this event is that it brings the Whitewater community together all while showcasing our beautiful city,” said Whitewater Common Council member, Lisa Dawsey-Smith. “We are beyond thrilled to partner with the DWS.”
The goal of the DWS is to promote the City of Whitewater and highlight its greatest features. The DWS partners with the city, business community, university, and the school district to make this a tremendous event that benefits all who participate. For more information about the DWS, contact Jeffery Knight at jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com or 920.728.0662.
