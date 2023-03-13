WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater’s compost site will open on Saturdays starting April 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The compost site will also open on Wednesdays starting April 5, from 3 — 7 p.m.

The City will provide a loader for loading chips and compost beginning Saturday, April 1. This loader will be available the first Saturday of every month until the site closes for the season.

