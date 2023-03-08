WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater will host the upcoming March events.

  • Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.: UW-Whitewater Piano Trio
  • Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.: Jazz I Ensemble
  • Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.: Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (Young Auditorium)
  • Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m.: Music Mosaics: Faculty Woodwind
  • Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m.: Chamber Singers & Vocal Jazz

