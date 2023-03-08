WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater will host the upcoming March events.
Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.: UW-Whitewater Piano Trio
Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m.: Jazz I Ensemble
Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.: Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (Young Auditorium)
Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m.: Music Mosaics: Faculty Woodwind
Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m.: Chamber Singers & Vocal Jazz
All music events will be located in the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, unless listed differently.
Tickets are available in advance and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2 surcharge if purchased at the door at the time of the event.
UW-Whitewater Piano Trio will perform Johannes Brahms’ third piano trio in C minor Op. 101 Thursday evening. The program will also contain arrangements of some of Franz Liszt’s “Vallee D’Oberman.”
On Friday the Jazz I Ensemble will keep the month moving with music ranging from the jazz greats to student compositions in a variety of styles.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra will perform next in the Young Auditorium on Saturday.
The Department of Music will feature the woodwind faculty on Thursday, March 16. Included in this concert are Christian Ellenwood, clarinet, Matthew Sintchak, saxophone, and guest artists. All proceeds from the Music Mosaics series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.
To complete the featured March events, the Chamber Singers & Vocal Jazz ensemble have a concert on Sunday, March 19. Conducted by Robert Gehrenbeck and Sharri VanAlstine, Chamber Singers will premiere “We Are On Native Land,” a choral land-acknowledgment statement by Mohican composer Brent Michael Davids, with guest American Indian performers. Also on the program is “A Lover’s Journey, settings of James Joyce and William Shakespeare’’ by Minnesota composer Libby Larsen.
Larsen will be the featured guest composer at UW-Whitewater’s inaugural SpringFest festival for high school musicians, coming up on May 20.
Beyond the ticketed events happening this month in the Department of Music, there are also free events including student recitals, ensembles, and studios. For a full lineup of events, please visit uww.edu/coac/events.
