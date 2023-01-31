WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater announced the first events of the spring semester.
The first event will premiere on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m., Music Mosaics: Scandinavian Songs.
All music events are in the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts located at 950 West Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190, unless specified otherwise.
Tickets are available in advance and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. There is a $2.00 surcharge if tickets are purchased at the door at the time of the event.
· Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.: Music Mosaics: Scandinavian Songs
· Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.: Joseph Murphy, saxophone
· Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.: Western Skies
· Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.: Biggs, Schmidt-Swartz Duo
· Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.: Music Mosaics : Masterpieces of String Chamber Music
· Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m.: Percussion Studio Concert
On Saturday the first of two Music Mosaics concerts, Scandinavian Songs will be showcased. Join faculty members and guest artist Anna Hersey for an evening of Scandinavian music.
This program features repertoire for voice and piano by Scandinavian composers including Elfrida Andrée, Edvard Grieg, Agathe Backer Grøndahl, Ture Rangström, and Sigurd von Koch. Performers include Karen Boe, piano; guest artist Anna Hersey, soprano; Brian Leeper, baritone; and Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano. All proceeds from the Music Mosaics series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.
The first solo guest artist performance of February, Joseph Murphy, saxophone, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Joseph Murphy, a professor from Mansfield University, will be performing an eclectic program of contemporary works. The second guest artist of this month will be the Biggs, Schmidt-Swarts Duo on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. The music of Ben Schmidt-Swartz, saxophone and accordion, and Christopher Biggs, electronics, is full of surprise and invention.
One of our own professors at UW-Whitewater, Michael Hackett, will be teaming up with Tim Coffman on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 pm to present the Michael Hackett/ Tim Coffman sextet featuring Sharel Cassity. This group will be performing the music of their recently released recording “Western Skies.”
The chamber music repertoire for strings is full of so many grand masterpieces. On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m., it seems only appropriate to favor selections from the Romantic period for the Music Mosaics: Masterpieces of String Chamber Music concert. Join faculty performers Leanne Kelso, violin; Benjamin Whitcomb, cello; and Bradley Townsend, bass in celebration of their love for music. All proceeds from the Music Mosaics series go directly towards scholarships for Department of Music students.
On Tuesday Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. the Percussion Studio will host its semester concert. The students of UW-Whitewater’s Percussion Studio will present solo works for percussion.
Beyond the many ticketed events happening this month in the Department of Music, there are a multitude of free events including student recitals, ensembles, and studios. For a full lineup of events, please visit uww.edu/coac/events.
