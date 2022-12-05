Makers

Standing in front of Wisconsin Makers’ new 15-foot movie screen are, from left, Ron Binning, Kent Taylor and Al Jewer.

 Contributed

WHITEWATER—“The Princess Bride” will be featured as Wisconsin Makers debuts Movie Night Friday.

The public is invited to attend the free showing of the family-friendly film at 7 p.m. Friday at the community “makerspace,” located at 200 E. Clay St. in Whitewater.

