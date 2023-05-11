WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its Annual Dinner & Awards event late April.
Chamber partners were able to mix and mingle while individuals and businesses received awards for their impacts on Whitewater.
The following deserving recipients were presented with an award.
The Good Neighbor Award was presented to Jericca Newby of Revamp Nutrition for her undying love of Whitewater and the way she supports the body, mind, and soul of her customers, neighbors, and Whitewater residents, according to a media release. She partners with local businesses constantly, offers gift baskets and giveaways frequently that support Whitewater’s business community, organizes drives and other events to support residents in need, engages with the university community regularly, and is always ready to offer up a high five in celebration of the accomplishments of everyone.
The recipients of this annual award make a lasting and positive difference in Whitewater by improving the quality of life and embracing a community-focused spirit.
The Service Excellence Award was presented to Bob and the team at Dale’s Bootery. This year’s recipient has been an example of service excellence for decades. In the words of their nominator, Kristina Koslosky of Kreative Solutions, Dale’s Bootery is “an old-fashioned sit & fit shoe store, they truly care and want their customers to find comfort and the right fit.”
The Community Spirit Award was presented to Ryan Rouse and Sheryl Rosa of Nordskov Coffee. This year’s recipients are always cheering for Whitewater and truly want the community to thrive, according to the release. Nominated by Karin Silvius of the Fairfield Inn and Suites and Robert Sivek of Lake Home Info for their dedication to the Whitewater community and the work they do to see success grow.
The Discover Whitewater Tourism Award was presented to Robert Sivek and Lake Home Info. Recipients of this award are true Whitewater ambassadors and help to spread the word about Whitewater, according to the release. Robert Sivek with Lake Home Info strives to not only encourage new homeowners to enjoy all that Whitewater has to offer, but he and his partners who operate an Air B & B on Whitewater Lake, work to ensure that their guests experience the very best of Whitewater in hopes that they’ll return or maybe even become permanent residents. Nominated for the invaluable contributions to attracting visitors and new residents and championing the Whitewater brand.
The Lifetime Impact Award was presented to the La Grange Methodist Church. The Lifetime Impact Award is presented to an organization that has been part of the community for over 20 years and positively impacts the community’s development and growth, according to the release. Through multiple small programs the members of the La Grange Methodist Church impact the lives of many current and newly arrived residents to the Whitewater community. Nominated by Sandra Ramirez for their dedication to supporting the community and truly living their mission.
More information about the Chamber is available from Executive Director Kellie Carper at 262-473-4005.
