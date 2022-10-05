The Whitewater Chamber is hosting its annual Ghoul’s Night Out event on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 along the Main Street corridor.
The Chamber is looking for more businesses along the Main St./Milwaukee St. corridor, from the west side to the east side to hand out halloween treats to all the children of Whitewater and host activities during the event.
Once there is a full list of participating businesses and organizations, an event map will be created for the community to use to travel up and down the Main St. corridor. If your business/organization is interested in participating in Ghoul’s Night Out contact the Chamber to get on the map of fun or fill out the sign-up form at https://business.whitewaterchamber.com/events/details/ghoul-s-night-out-2022-9703.
Businesses that are not located along this corridor, or closed during the event’s scheduled time, are still encouraged to participate by hosting a table/booth at Fright-or-Delight being held at the Community Engagement Center for a chance to win a prize.
Some activities planned for the evening include spooky stories at The Book Teller, scarecrow stuffing, yard games hosted by the Whitewater 4-H, and black-light art at the Cultural Arts Center.
For more information about this event please contact Kellie Carper, Exec. Director at (262) 473-4005.
