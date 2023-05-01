The Whitewater City Market and Farmers Market begins this week

Whitewater Markets will begin its outdoor season this week.
The Whitewater City Market will operate its eighth season Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. at 301 W. Whitewater St. in front of the Historic Train Depot Museum starting Tuesday and ending Oct. 31.
The Whitewater Farmers Market operates Saturdays from 8 - noon starting Saturday and ending Oct. 28 at 301 W. Whitewater St. in the lot next to the Historic Train Depot Museum. The market will take place rain or shine.
25-30 farmers and artisans will be selling a wide variety of products at the City Market, including produce, fresh baked goods, popcorn, locally roasted coffee, sweets, local meat and eggs, handcrafted pottery, jewelry, wooden signs, books, and more according to a media release. A handful of vendors will accept WIC and SFMNP.
Co-Director of the Whitewater City Market Lisa Smith is looking forward to the great lineup of music and the engaging activities for the children.
“I’m excited for the community to gather at the Markets to support local vendors and in general for people to gather with people in the community,” Smith said. “This year they’ll be more engaging activities for kids. It’s important for us (Whitewater) to provide a community space for kids and to get them engaged within their community.”
Grab dinner from food vendors, relax at a picnic table or on a blanket in the grass, and enjoy live music from local musicians, both professional and students. This year’s music will be powered by Generac.
In honor of Opening Day, stop by the Whitewater City Market tent to be entered to win a basket of goodies.
The Whitewater Farmers Market enters its 32nd season. Vendors offer local produce, baked goods, homemade pasta, mushrooms, prepared foods, and plants, according to a release.
Visit Discover Whitewater’s website to learn more about volunteering, becoming a vendor, or to see the live music schedule.
