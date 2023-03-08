top story hot The Whitewater Police Department is seeking information on a newborn found dead Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Mar 8, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Whitewater Police Department is still investigating the body of a newborn found dead in a field Saturday morning in the area of Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, 755 N. Tratt St.There is no further information that can be released yet and information will be provided once it is available, Police Chief Daniel Meyer said.Monday the Whitewater Police Department released the same media release that was released Saturday afternoon, but translated in Spanish.The police department continues to ask the community for any information that may assist in the investigation, Meyer wrote in an email.Anyone with information should contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4, or email Detective Bureau directly at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Justin Brock) and aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov (Detective Anthony Heilberger). Anonymous tips may also be shared using P3Tips.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Publishing Music E-mail Linguistics Journalism Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
