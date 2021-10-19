WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson will visit the UW-Whitewater and join students, faculty and staff in a campus-wide celebration to mark the success of the university’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, outside the Connor University Center on the north Wyman Mall.
His visit will feature performances by the members of the Warhawk Marching Band — including the “Warhawk Strut” — an appearance by Willie Warhawk, remarks from university and student leaders, and light refreshments.
President Thompson will be available for media questions at the event.
“We’re ecstatic to host this event and to welcome President Thompson to UW-Whitewater,” said Interim Chancellor Jim Henderson. “Our vaccination numbers are the result of a concerted effort to keep our community as safe as possible during the pandemic. Our students, faculty and staff have embraced that goal, and I look forward to celebrating this achievement.”
As of Oct. 18, UW-Whitewater students have reported a 74% COVID-19 vaccination rate.
Vaccinated students are eligible for the UW System drawing of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each that will take place later in the fall. UW-Whitewater students who have not yet been vaccinated or reported their vaccination still are eligible for the scholarship drawing, as long as they complete the vaccination series and report their record by Oct. 31.
The rain location for the event will be in the University Center atrium.
