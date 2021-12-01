WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., will host a traveling exhibit of The Wisconsin Humanities Council: “Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border, Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin!”
The exhibit will be open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 3-15. It is sponsored by the Office of Human Resources and Diversity.
While at the national level, the migration of people from Mexico, Central and South America is being debated, here in Wisconsin many of us have not had opportunities to meet or talk with immigrants from these places. The personal stories presented in this exhibit can deepen our understanding of immigrants’ lives and expand our understanding of history and policy.
Ana Claudia, Fernando, Gilberto, Jennifer, Mario, Panfilo, Cinthia and Saul live and work in Wisconsin today. They immigrated here from homes in Colombia, Honduras, Mexico and Uruguay. Their stories were told to Bill Berry, a Wisconsin-based journalist, and they were photographed by Pulitzer-Prize winner Gary Porter.
There will be an opening reception Dec. 2, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Community Engagement Center (CEC). Starting at 6 p.m. there will be a panel discussion on immigration.
Panelists include Dr. Pilar Melero, the coordinator of Race and Ethnic Studies Department, and Jorge Islas, an interpreter and a board member of Voces de la Frontera.
Persons should park in the CEC North Parking lot.
For more information or questions, contact Margaret Wheeler of the Office of Human Resources and Diversity: wheelerm@uww.edu.
