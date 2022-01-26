WHITEWATER — While online education no longer is new, universities that deliver on engagement, excellence and affordability stand out now, more than ever.
According to the latest rankings of Best Online Programs from U.S. News & World Report, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's online degree programs are among the best in the state and nation for 2022.
The UW-Whitewater online MBA was ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin among single-institution programs, 17th among Best Online Programs for Veterans and 24th in the nation overall. With an array of business master's programs, the university was nationally ranked 64th for Best Online Master's in Business Programs - Excluding MBA.
Additionally, UW-Whitewater's online business bachelor's was No. 1 in Wisconsin and 30th in the nation, while the overall online bachelor's offering was ranked 44th in the nation.
"We are pleased to be once again named among the best online programs in the U.S.," said Paul Ambrose, interim dean of the College of Business and Economics. "It reflects our efforts to deliver an exceptional education to distance learners while remaining one of the best values in the region."
"Having delivered a fully online MBA since 1998, the college paved the way for an ever-growing portfolio of online programs in the university," said Linda Yu, interim associate dean of the College of Business and Economics. "And with the college's AACSB accreditation, which drives continuous improvement, a high caliber framework was established from the start."
The online MBA program has ranked highly year after year and is one of the best values among programs in the top 10 percent. This reputation for quality and affordability — along with flexibility and opportunities for customization — helped the program become the largest Milwaukee-area MBA program in 2021.
The college also has a growing portfolio of specialized business master's programs, which can be ideal for professionals looking to change careers or position themselves for advancement. The newest offering is the online Master of Science in Marketing — a 30-credit program designed to help meet the demand for marketing professionals who can thrive in a dynamic digital ecosystem.
Meeting the needs of adult learners who have some or no college credit is an aspiration across the university. There are now 15 unique online bachelor's programs that serve working adults through 100 percent online delivery and an asynchronous format. Among the newest online bachelor's degrees are a BBA in accounting, BA/BS in communication - corporate and health communication, BS in human performance, and a BBA in supply chain management.
"These programs help meet the demand for professionals with four-year degrees and provide a path for students who must balance work and family responsibilities, or for whom distance is a barrier," said Ambrose.
Whether students enroll in a bachelor's, master's, or graduate certificate program, they can expect rich learning experiences, readily accessible support services, and opportunities to build connections with faculty and peers. With a dedicated veterans benefits coordinator managing veterans services, UW-Whitewater also has an outstanding reputation for assisting with military education benefits.
U.S. News rankings are highly regarded as a benchmark of excellence in online education, measuring student engagement and success, faculty credentials, university services and technology, reputation within the academic community and admissions criteria, among other factors. Schools included in the veterans ranking are evaluated on making distance education affordable and accessible to veterans and active-duty service members.
For more information on the breadth of UW-Whitewater online programs, visit uww.edu/online.
For more information on the U.S. News & World Report ranking, visit www.usnews.com/online. — Contributed.
