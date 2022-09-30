The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the first show of the theater and dance season with “Perfect Wedding” by Robin Hawdon. Directed by Sara J. Griffin, this production will run in Barnett Theatre Oct. 11 to 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 to 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
The cast for the UW-Whitewater production of “Perfect Wedding” includes: Erin Mckee as Rachel, the bride; Carter Waelchli as Bill, the groom; Harry Heinrich as Tom, the best man; Makayla Fedler as Judy, the mystery woman; Core Miller as Julie, the hotel maid and Emma Dutcher as Daphne, mother of the bride.
“Perfect Wedding” takes place on the morning of Bill’s wedding as he wakes up in his honeymoon suite with a dreadful hangover and an unknown woman in his bed. It’s a race against time as he has to either get her out or make up a plausible story before his fiancée and future mother-in-law arrive. Desperate times call for desperate measures in this hysterical romp of a love story gone wrong.
Writer Robin Hawdon has spent his life on stage, screen, directing, and writing. For thirty years, he played British characters in television series such as “Play for today,” “Armchair Theatre,” “Wives and Daughters,” “Flying Swan,” “Robin’s Nest,” and more. He also played the part of Barry Southern in the long-running BBC series “Compact,” and later co-starred with Jonathan Pryce in the ITV play “Spasms,” and with Michael Crawford in the ITV sit-com “Chalk and Cheese.” Hawdon made a number of films, starring in “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” and the James Bond movie spoof “Zeta One.”
On choosing this production Griffin states, “This was a favorite title of mine from the first read. It’s super fast, witty, zany, and charming. For a play to be chosen, it has to go through multiple rounds of discussion and voting by our Play Selection Committee. Titles must meet our pedagogy needs, fit into our genre rotation, excite our audience, and work within our budget. It’s a much more complex process than meets the eye, and is never the same from season to season.”
