Perfect Wedding
Carter Waelchli as Bill in the "Perfect Wedding." 

 Contributed

The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the first show of the theater and dance season with “Perfect Wedding” by Robin Hawdon. Directed by Sara J. Griffin, this production will run in Barnett Theatre Oct. 11 to 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 15 to 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. The Barnett Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The cast for the UW-Whitewater production of “Perfect Wedding” includes: Erin Mckee as Rachel, the bride; Carter Waelchli as Bill, the groom; Harry Heinrich as Tom, the best man; Makayla Fedler as Judy, the mystery woman; Core Miller as Julie, the hotel maid and Emma Dutcher as Daphne, mother of the bride.

