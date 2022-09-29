The College of Arts and Communication at The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced nine concerts taking place throughout October.

Starting off on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. is Matthew Onstad, trumpet and Shuk-Ki Wong, piano; Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. is the Symphonic Wind Ensemble Chamber Music; Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. is a solo recital by Michael Dugan, trombone; Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. is the Jazz I Ensemble; Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. is the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra in the Young Auditorium; Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. is the UW-Whitewater Choirs; Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. is the Percussion Ensemble; Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. is a faculty concert featuring Cristina Ballatori; and finishing off the month is a concert performed by the Chancellor’s Quartet and Baroque Ensemble on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

