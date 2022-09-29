The College of Arts and Communication at The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced nine concerts taking place throughout October.
Starting off on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. is Matthew Onstad, trumpet and Shuk-Ki Wong, piano; Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. is the Symphonic Wind Ensemble Chamber Music; Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. is a solo recital by Michael Dugan, trombone; Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. is the Jazz I Ensemble; Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. is the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra in the Young Auditorium; Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. is the UW-Whitewater Choirs; Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. is the Percussion Ensemble; Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. is a faculty concert featuring Cristina Ballatori; and finishing off the month is a concert performed by the Chancellor’s Quartet and Baroque Ensemble on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
All music events are in the Light Recital Hall at the Greenhill Center of the Arts unless specified otherwise. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
For the first concert, Matthew Onstad, trumpet and Shuk-Ki Wong, piano will perform a recital featuring works by Eris DeJarnett, Eric Ewazen and John Stevens on Oct. 6.
The Symphonic Wind Ensemble is one of the top ensembles at UW-Whitewater, and is on track to showcase a fine collection of chamber music for winds and percussion, featuring Dr. Benjamin Whitcomb as a soloist in David Maslanks’s “Remember Me.” The second half of the concert will feature the saxophone ensemble. This concert will take place on Oct. 9.
Micheal Dugan, trombone, is one of the fine professors at UW-Whitewater. After stepping down from being the music department chair and while taking a sabbatical this semester, he has decided to perform at the Center of the Arts on Oct. 16. Dugan’s concert, Outta the Chair Office & Onto the Stage, will feature works by Jiri Pauer, Abbie Conat, Frank Gulino, and Lauren Bernofsky.
From Oct. 21 to 23, there are a cluster of ensemble concerts. The first will be Jazz I Ensemble on Oct. 21. They will be presenting music old and new from the jazz greats to student compositions. The jazz ensembles perform in both large and small groups in a wide variety of musical styles ranging from swing to funk, to freely improvised music. Also, this weekend will be the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m. and the UW-Whitewater Choirs: Miestersingers, Harmonia, and Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m., both on Oct. 23. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra will be performing works by Prokofiev and Mozart, conducted by Chris Ramaekers. The UW-Whitewater Choirs: Miestersingers, Harmonia, and Concert Choir are conducted by Robert Gehrenbeck and Brian Leeper. This concert will feature works by African American composers Florence Price and Roland Carter, including Carter’s new work in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis: “Make Some Noise, Get in Trouble,” plus works sung in Spanish by David Brunner, Carlos Guastavino, and Maria Grever, a Mexican-American composer of hit songs from the 1930s and ’40s.
Next will be the Percussion Ensemble on Oct. 25 performing classic works for Percussion Ensemble. Following that is a concert featuring Associate Professor Cristina Ballatori, flute on Oct. 27. She plans on performing an eclectic program of her favorites from the flute repertoire. Lastly is the Chancellor’s Quartet and Baroque Ensemble on Oct. 30. The Chancellor’s Quartet features talented string area students who perform at campus and community events as ambassadors for the music department. The Baroque ensemble performs works from around 1600 to 1750, using historically informed interpretation and instrumentation.
Beyond the nine ticketed events happening this month in the Department of Music, there are a few free events happening for the public as well. Student Duos and Trios for Violin and Viola will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Alexis Nungaray, soprano will be performing a student recital on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; the Delta Omicron Fall Recital is taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and a student recital by Brandon Terwilliger, saxophone will occur on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
