WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the full lineup of more than 100 events for Spring 2022.
Events range from music concerts featuring faculty and guest artist performers to theatre productions built and run by students, dance concerts, public lectures and visual art exhibits. Some events are ticketed, but the majority of event offerings are free and open to the public.
For the most up to date information on all events happening in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, visit www.uww.edu/coac/events.
Masks still are required for any individual entering a campus building regardless of vaccination status. Do not come to campus if ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
Music Mosaics Concert Series
• UW-Whitewater Piano Trio — Sunday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall. What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with the music of the UW-Whitewater Piano Trio performing two distinctive masterpieces from the Romantic period: Felix Mendelssohn's second piano trio and the Gabriel Faure piano trio.
• The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio — Thursday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall. The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio (flute, clarinet, and saxophone) will performs a wide variety of music from J.S. Bach to Chinese-born American composer Lei Liang. The program will include a premiere of a new work by Christian Ellenwood as well as MyungHee Chung, piano.
• Whitewater Brass Quintet — Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall
Closing out the Mosaics concert series for the 2021-22 season, this concert includes the music of Crespo, Koetsier and more. Faculty performers Dafydd Bevil, horn; Mike Dugan, trombone; Chris Ramaekers, trumpet; and John Tuinstra, tuba, welcome Dr. Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet at UW-Whitewater.
Theatre and Dance Season
• “The Harpies” and “Signor Deluso” one-act operas, directed by Bruce Cohen and musical director Robert Gehrenbeck, Feb. 20 and 26, at 2 p.m.; and Feb. 22 and 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre. Two one-act operas for one evening of musical enjoyment.
“The Harpies” focuses on Phineus, a sightless oracle, whose attempts to enjoy his dinner are thwarted by the Harpies. An operatic spoof of Greek mythology, this opera will leave audiences laughing and wondering who will win the battle of wills.
“Signor Deluso” is a comedy of layered misunderstandings. Signor Deluso rushes to revive Célie after she faints in the town square, leading his wife to think they are lovers. Célie is being forced to marry wealthy Valère, but she is in love with another. Just when everything appears to be hopelessly embroiled, the maid enters in the nick of time and saves the day.
• “DanceScapes ‘22” — Artistic Director: Barbara Grubel, March 12-13 at 2 p.m. and March 14-15 at 7:30 p.m., Barnett Theatre, tickets.uww.edu.
DanceScapes ’22 returns to live audiences in Barnett Theatre. An annual audience favorite, this concert features works from UW-Whitewater faculty members, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao Ping, student choreographers Kayley Stoner and Teresa Krogmann, and for the very first time, a piece choreographed and performed by alumni.
• “The Busybody” by Susanna Centlivre, directed by Sara J. Griffin, April 26-29 at 7:30 p.m., April 30 at 2 p.m. **, and May 1 at 2 p.m. in Barnett Theatre. Parents just don't understand! In a time when arranged marriages were the social expectation, a renegade couple and their friends plot to escape the lousy marriages their controlling caretakers have set up. Will a nosey nobleman ruin their plans or save the day? Join us for this hilarious Restoration comedy full of adventure, love and wit.
**The performance on April 30 will take place at the outdoor city of Whitewater Amphitheatre. Tickets are not required for the outdoor performance, but donations are suggested in a “Pay What You Can” format. All proceeds will benefit the student theatre organization, Theta Alpha Phi, and the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Free events
• Crossman Gallery: Student Juried Exhibition
Tuesday, Feb. 1-25
Crossman Gallery
• Delta Omicron Recital, Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
• University/Community Band, Monday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
• Opera Workshop, Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
• Saxophone Studio, Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
• BFA Entry and Junior Review, Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 22 in Crossman Gallery.
• Guest artist David Caplan, piano and In-Ae Ha, piano, Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall. Cellist David Caplan and pianist In-Ae Ha, known for their expressive musicianship and flawless technique, will be performing masterpieces by Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms in this free concert.
• BFA Senior Exhibition, Monday, May 2 to Friday, May 6 in Crossman Gallery.
• University/Community Band, Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.