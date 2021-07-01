WHITEWATER — The Greater Whitewater Committee (GWC) will be hosting an event to welcome University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Interim Chancellor Dr. Jim Henderson to the Whitewater community.
This event will take place on Wednesday, July 7, at 7 a.m. at 841 Brewhouse in Whitewater.
The meeting, open to the public, acts as a formal meet and greet of the new UW-Whitewater Interim Chancellor. To attend, persons must RSVP by Tuesday, July 6, to research@knightpublicaffairs.com.
“The Greater Whitewater Committee is excited to host Interim Chancellor Dr. Jim Henderson,” said GWC President Jeff Knight. “We look forward to a long and positive relationship between the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the Whitewater community.”
The GWC always has had close ties with UW-Whitewater and has worked closely with former Chancellor Dwight Watson.
About the GWC
The GWC is an action-oriented group committed to working with citizens, elected officials and policy makers to identify, craft, and implement a pro-business agenda. The agenda advances the economic, education, and social policies required to energize and secure the Whitewater area’s economic future, as well as protect Whitewater’s quality of life.
For further details, contact Jeffery Knight at (920) 728-0662 or jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com.
