WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces three upcoming concerts taking place at the end of October.
The first will take place on Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. by Matthew Sintchak, saxophone, then on Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra (WSO) and Chamber Orchestra will perform in Young Auditorium.
Coming up last on Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. is Cristina Ballatori, flute, with guest artist Kevin Chance, piano. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.
Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. Do not come to campus if you are ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
Faculty member Matthew Sintchak will present a solo saxophone recital featuring premieres of works by composers David Amram and Robin McLaughlin. Sintchak has been part of the faculty since 2001 and has given saxophone performances and master classes throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, China and Japan.
He has performed with the Hartford Symphony, the Portland (Maine) Symphony, the Rochester Philharmonic, and the Eastman Wind Ensemble on two tours of Japan. He is a regular member of the Ancia Saxophone Quartet based in Minneapolis, Duo Nouveau (saxophone and guitar), and the Intergalactic Contemporary Ensemble.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform works from “Swan Lake” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and works for string orchestra. This concert will feature student soloist Miranda Johnson performing “Horn Concerto No. 1” by Richard Strauss.
Originally from Roscoe, Ill., Johnson is majoring in Music Performance for Horn with a minor in Music theory.
“In my opinion, the performance of this piece is all about bringing back the joy of live performance,” said Johnson. “It feels really special to be able to play the music I thought I might never get the chance to when the pandemic hit. After all the pain and loss over the last two years, I finally have the opportunity to do what I love most: perform.”
Cristina Ballatori, flute, and Kevin Chance, piano, will play an eclectic program of works inspired by songs and dances. The program will feature a selection of major repertoire from the flute and piano repertoire including Franz Schubert’s Introduction and Variations (Opus 160) on Trockne Blumen from Die Schone Mullerin and Robert Muczynski’s Sonata, Op. 14 along with other lesser-known gems such as Samuel Zyman’s Canción de Cuna, Michael Torke’s Sprite and Dan Welcher’s All the Words to All the Songs.
