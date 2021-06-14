WHITEWATER — The public is invited to join a public hearing as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater seeks feedback on its proposed new mission statement.
The event will be held virtually from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The live video stream link is available online at uww.edu/strategic-plan/public-hearing. Closed captioning will be available.
“UW-Whitewater is very proud to provide high-quality educational and cultural opportunities for citizens in our region,” said Greg Cook, interim provost. “As a public steward of this responsibility, we are continuously striving to improve and adapt to the needs of the region. As part of that promise, we are updating our mission statement to reflect our current goals and aspirations as a regional comprehensive university.”
Both the proposed mission statement and current mission statement are available to view online in advance of the public hearing.
As part of the university’s 2021-22 strategic plan, a revised mission statement was drafted by members of the Strategic Planning and Budget Committee. This committee includes more than 40 members representing all areas of the university, including all employees and students.
The committee also includes the Whitewater city manager, connecting to the needs of the city and local region. Numerous open listening sessions were conducted to gather feedback and suggestions from members of the university and local community.
The statement was approved by the committee, all university governance groups, and the chancellor. After the June 22 final public hearing, the final draft will be presented to the UW System Board of Regents for review and approval.
