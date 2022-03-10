WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music announced the trumpet studio concert at 7:30 p.m. March 18 will perform “Winds of Change,” a collection of 12 new works for trumpet and piano written by marginalized and underrepresented composers.
“Winds of Change” was published by Diversify The Stand and UW-Whitewater is the first university to perform the book in its entirety.
This event is free and open to the public.
“Diversifying the trumpet and classical music repertoire we regularly perform is important to enhancing students' education as well as the depth and breadth of our performances” said Dr. Matthew Onstad, assistant professor of trumpet. “For the purpose of teaching and performing, we want to expose our students and audiences to many different voices, sounds, cultures, and perspectives.
The company ‘Diversify the Stand,’ created by Dr. Carrie Blosser and Ashley Killam, both trumpet performers and educators, has committed to this mission by commissioning works by composers of color, gender-marginalized composers, and composers identifying as LGBTQ+. In 2021, the organization published 12 new works by diverse composers for trumpet and piano, a collection entitled ‘Winds of Change.’
The trumpet studio performers include students Nick Andersen, Lily Freeman, Tyler Giegerich, Matthew Harvey, Ryan Maddix, Cassie Parrell, Jacob Pfannerstill and Nick Stuttgen.
