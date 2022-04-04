WHITEWATER — The Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, 5k and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle announces that the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has committed to being a title sponsor for another year.
This year’s 10th anniversary DWS is to be hosted on Sunday, Sept. 18. Many of the race volunteers come from within the university through faculty, students, alumni and student organizations.
In addition, the half marathon course runs through the campus and highlights some of its newest buildings and landmark features.
With the University’s support, the DWS team once again can host the Kids Korral, provide dozens of course marshalls, operate water stations along the course, and provide meals for the volunteers with in-kind donations from the UW-Whitewater dining services.
“This event provides a wonderful opportunity for the entire Whitewater community to come together to show off our city and university, provide first class running events for the participants, and to support local nonprofits that help make this a terrific place to live,” said (former) UW-W Interim Chancellor Jim Henderson. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to Whitewater who may be new to the area, Warhawks who are returning for this event, and our neighbors in demonstrating what a great community we have.”
The DWS especially is grateful to the UW-W College of Education and Professional Studies for their help organizing free childcare services with the Kids Korral. Through the student organization, Creative and Resourceful Educators (CARE), student volunteers are able to create a safe and fun morning for children of DWS participants.
“The Kids Korral is what differentiates our race from others in the area,” said DWS Executive Director Jeffery Knight. “Last time we hosted the Kids Korral, we were approached with immense gratitude from parents and caregivers. For the first time in years, many parents were able to race alongside each other.”
Through this sponsorship, UW-W maintains its values of diversity, opportunity, service and social responsibility. As Whitewater’s biggest cultural and economic driver, the university represents some of the city’s finest attributes, which is what makes this collaboration so valuable.
In addition, both UW-Whitewater and the DWS team share the common goal of marketing the city of Whitewater to nearby communities and regions as a wonderful place to live, work and play.
To register for the DWS and learn more about its sponsors, charity partners, and the university’s involvement, visit www.RunWhitewater.com/Register.
For more information about the DWS, contact Jeffery Knight at jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com or (920) 728-0662.
For more information about the race, visit runwhitewater.com. For general race inquiries, email info@runwhitewater.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.