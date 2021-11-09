WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the second show of the Theatre/Dance season is “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen.
Directed by Sara J. Griffin, this production will run in Hicklin Studio Theatre from Nov. 15-19 at 7:30 p.m. with the final performances Nov. 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. Socially distanced seating will be available for the performances on Nov. 18 and 20.
Meet Agnes, an average girl who wished her life had more adventure. After a family tragedy, she finds herself skeptically discovering the world of Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) through her little sister’s eyes, getting much more than she bargained for on a journey of self-discovery and understanding. Combat, comedy and love are at the heart of this fantastic campaign.
Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
“What intrigues me the most about Agnes is how resilient she is,” Lindsay Bland, playing Agnes, describes her character and her D&D experience. “Even after a severely traumatic experience, Agnes perseveres in her goals and finds true happiness in different aspects of her life.
“It’s also intriguing about the idea of ‘battling’ against tragedy played into the D&D aspect of the play with ‘battling’ monsters!” she added. “I’m still learning a lot about D&D, and all of the creatures in it are so unique and ever-changing.
“This production has taught me a bit more about the first and second edition of D&D, the earliest forms of the game,” Bland continued. “There weren’t as many classes or races as there are now, and it’s interesting to see where the game started and where it is now.”
“First thing to think of for combat is maneuverability and durability," said Lydia Oestreich, the costume designer, describing the process of creating the costumes. "For this I made sure that everyone had flat or stable shoes to move in, and they received their shoes to practice in fairly early in the rehearsal process.
“I also made sure that a majority of the pants were jeans as they are the most durable material that you can get and will scuff but won’t tear too easy — you need to be doing some wicked things to do that to a barely used pair,” she added.
“She Kills Monsters” will run in Hicklin Studio Theatre Nov. 15-19 at 7:30 p.m. with final performances Nov. 20-21 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building.
The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Do not come to campus if you are ill. For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.