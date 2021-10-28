WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces that the second show of the Theatre/Dance season is "She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen.
Directed by Sara J. Griffin, this production will run in Hicklin Studio Theatre from Nov. 15-19 at 7:30 p.m., with the final performances on Nov. 20 and 21 at 2 p.m.
Meet Agnes, an average girl who wished her life had more adventure. After a family tragedy, she finds herself skeptically discovering the world of Dungeons & Dragons through her little sister’s eyes, getting much more than she bargained for on a journey of self-discovery and understanding. Combat, comedy and love are at the heart of this fantastic campaign.
Dungeons & Dragons, also known as D&D, was published in 1974 by Ernest Gary Gygax and David Arneson, amongst other creators. D&D gathers a group of individuals who come together to play a game where each player can make their own choices. There generally are two roles: the players and a Dungeon Master (DM).
The DM is the storyteller who sets up the scenes for the players. The players get to choose their race (Human, elf, dwarf, etc.), their class (knight, rogue, wizard, and more) and their alignment (lawful, neutral, chaotic).
What the player chooses for their character determines their abilities or stats, such as how good the character would be at running or having a unique ability like talking to animals. These stats have the chance to grow as the characters progress throughout their story/quest.
The setting usually is in the Middle Ages; however, it is up to the players and the DM where the scene is. D&D provides a variety of gameplay as it is as unique as the players in the group.
D&D has gained popularity in recent years as it is a game that families can play indoors and, with modern technology, friends could reconnect through this game by playing with friends from around the world.
“I decided to play (D&D) on a whim,” Griffin recalled about her first D&D experience. “I was working in Utah and a lot of my cast members were playing. If I didn't join in, I wouldn't be able to hang out.
“My DM was beyond helpful,” she added. “He knew this group hadn't played with a girl before, except one member had some preconceived notions about how women played vs. men. My DM did a private session with me, developing and rolling up my character sheet, and then created a bunch of different combat scenarios for me to practice. We did this for hours in secret.
“When I showed up for my first session with the group, I surprised them all by being the toughest,” Griffin said. “The member who said he didn't like to play with girls told me I had changed his mind.”
Socially distant seating will be available for the performances on Nov. 18 and 20. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building, and each performance will have a social distance seating option.
The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Do not come to campus if you are ill.
For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
