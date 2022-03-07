WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music will present the next concert of the Music Mosaics series with the Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio on Thursday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Light Recital Hall.
The Vent Faculty Woodwind Trio (flute, clarinet, and saxophone) will perform a wide variety of music from J.S. Bach to Chinese-born American composer Lei Liang. The program includes a premiere of a new work by Christian Ellenwood as well as MyungHee Chung, piano.
Works performed include Eclectic Trio by Catherine McMichael; Concert piece No.2 by Felix Mendelssohn; Zakotne Pesmi by Milko Lazar; Perennials for Flute, Clarinet, and Piano by Daniel Dorff; Lake by Lei Liang; Fluorescent Despair by Professor Ellenwood.
Flutist Cristina Ballatori has performed across the United States, Europe, England, and Latin America as a recitalist, soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. Recent performance highlights include a featured recital at the World Flutes Festival in Mendoza, Argentina, concerts in venues such as the Atelier Concert Series in Paris, France, “Live from Hochstein” Series public radio WXXI in Rochester, New York, and artist residencies in Spain, Costa Rica, and Mexico. As a chamber musician, Ballatori is a member of the Semplice Duo with pianist Kevin Chance and the Whitewater Chamber Players.
Clarinetist Christian Ellenwood is a passionate recitalist, chamber musician, orchestral clarinetist, and composer. Ellenwood has composed many works for clarinet, as well as works for chamber ensembles, choir, wind ensemble, and strings. His compositions have been performed worldwide at prestigious festivals and concert venues, including Carnegie Hall, the World Saxophone Congress, National Flute Association, ClarinetFest, and the Chamber Music National Festival/Music for All.
Recent commissions include a new quintet for clarinet and strings, commissioned by Vandoren for the winner of the Vandoren Emerging Artist Competition, and a new chamber work to be premiered in June 2022, commissioned by the Willa Cather Archive and Nebraska Chamber Players. His compositions also have been broadcast over several classical networks, including Chicago’s WFMT, the Wisconsin and Nebraska Public Radio networks, and WXXI in western New York.
An avid supporter of contemporary music, saxophonist Matthew Sintchak has commissioned and premiered over 100 new works for the instrument. Sintchak enjoys challenging traditional notions of music performance by pushing boundaries of genre, instrumentation, medium, and style.
In the genre-stretching, multimedia Visions of America project, Sintchak worked with trombonist Mark Hetzler and photographer Katrin Talbot to combine the live performance of saxophone, trombone, piano, bass and percussion, in an amalgamation of jazz, classical, and contemporary styles with original video and photographic material created and edited by Hetzler and Talbot.
Ticket prices are $14 for the general public, $12 for those over 65, $7 for individuals under 18 and free for all UW-Whitewater students. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.