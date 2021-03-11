WHITEWATER - Whitewater police have ended their investigation into a UW-Whitewater men’s basketball player who was accused of battering a woman last week by giving him a disorderly conduct ticket.
A Whitewater police news release shared Thursday morning listed the citations police gave Will J. Schultz, a UW-W freshman, as “disorderly conduct (assault)” and being underage in a bar.
Police Chief Aaron Raap previously said that a woman said Schultz struck her outside a bar at about 2 a.m. March 5.
Raap also said Monday police were deciding if they would go with the “municipal ordinance route” or with criminal charges, and it appears they did the former.
A UW-Whitewater spokesman did not respond this week when asked why Schultz’s name was taken off the basketball roster and if that means he is no longer on the team.
The incident became what Whitewater police in their news release called “highly publicized” after details spread on social media and through a change.org petition.d
