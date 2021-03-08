WHITEWATER — Whitewater police are investigating a claim a woman made to them Friday that a UW-Whitewater men’s basketball player “battered her outside of a bar,” the city’s police chief said Monday.
Police Chief Aaron Raap said Will Schultz, a freshman on the university’s team, is the only suspect they are investigating in the incident at this time.
The woman told city police about Schultz on Friday afternoon, saying the incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday, Raap said.
As of late Monday morning, Schultz has not been arrested, Raap said. He said police are still deciding if they want to take a “municipal ordinance route,” such as an assault or battery ticket, or if they want to pursue criminal charges through the district attorney’s office.
The chief declined to share more details about the incident, as he said police are still investigating, interviewing witnesses and seeking surveillance footage.
A UW-Whitewater said over the weekend that the incident had been reported to the university, but he did not offer substantive details about Schultz or the incident.
“Please be assured that UW-Whitewater responded immediately to the situation in alignment with our university and UW System policies,” spokesman Jeff Angileri said in an email.
Schultz’s name has been removed from the team’s online roster.
A change.org petition to get Schultz off the team and off campus circulated online over the weekend, as did other claims on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.