MADISON — Edmund Manydeeds III, President of the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, and Michael J. Falbo, interim President of the UW System, have appointed a 12-member Search and Screen Committee to help identify the next UW-Whitewater chancellor.
Regent Amy Blumenfeld Bogost will chair the Search and Screen Committee. Lynn Gilbertson, Associate Professor and Department Chair in the College of Education and Professional Studies, will be vice chair.
Other members of the committee are:
• Tanja Anderson, Campus Administrative Specialist, Rock County Campus
• Hector Colón, Regent
• Ciera Edwards, Associate Director, University Bookstore
• Lynn Gardinier, Community/Alumni representative
• Kimberly Nath, Associate Professor, College of Letters and Sciences
• Praveen Parboteeah, Professor, College of Business and Economics
• Ashok Rai, Regent
• Davin Stavroplos, student
• Jill Underly, Regent
• Kyle Weatherly, Regent
“This is a critically important search,” said Manydeeds. “The students, faculty and staff of UW-Whitewater have been resilient and dedicated, and they deserve stable leadership.”
The Search and Screen Committee is expected to convene in the coming weeks, when Manydeeds will charge the committee with its mission and review search procedures.
The national search is expected to officially begin July 1. A team of staff from UW System Human Resources, the Office of the Board of Regents, and the executive search firm of Isaacson, Miller will assist the committee throughout this search process.
The committee will determine and interview candidates. A Special Regent Committee will review candidates forwarded by the Search and Screen Committee. The Special Regent Committee will include regents Bogost, Colón, Rai, Underly and Weatherly, and will be chaired by Bogost.
The successful candidate will require the approval of the full Board of Regents.
