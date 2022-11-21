The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater/Community Optimist Club will host its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Esker Dining Hall, 420 N. Prairie St., on the UW-Whitewater campus.
The event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. All ages are invited to attend.
Breakfast will include french toast with syrup, sausage, donut holes, and a selection of juices, milk, and coffee. The cost is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and many of their elves will be there to greet the children of the community and their families, friends and neighbors. Pictures can be taken with Santa and each child will receive a small bag of treats. Frosty the Snowman will also be available for another photo opportunity. Family and friends are encouraged to bring their own cameras.
The coloring/story book corner will be available and music will be provided by various local groups with the potential for public caroling as well.
The Mitten Tree will also be available for people to donate mittens, hats, and scarves for children and adults. In addition, underwear and socks are also needed as they are used for emergencies for the area children.
Donations are used by WUSD, Bethel House, the Community Space, VIP in Elkhorn and Opportunities in Fort Atkinson that both work with people with disabilities to give them meaningful work and an opportunity to procure gifts for members of their families.
In years past, the university and the Optimist Club served over 750 people and hope to serve that many or more again this year.
