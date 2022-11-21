The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music hosts annual Gala Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St, Whitewater.
The main concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music hosts annual Gala Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St, Whitewater.
The main concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Small ensembles will play throughout the building prior to the performance, during intermission, and immediately following the large concert.
All proceeds benefit the Department of Music student scholarship fund. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling 262-472-2222 or online at tickets.uww.edu.
Tickets for the general public are $25, over 65 and under 18 are $20 and UW-Whitewater students will be charged $16.50.
Tickets purchased at the event will include an additional $2 surcharge. In addition to ticket sales, the department welcomes gifts through its Angel donation program.
Gifts can be made online at uww.edu/coac/gala-benefit-concert. Alternatively, checks made out to the UW-Whitewater Foundation can be sent to UW-Whitewater, 950 W. Main Street, CA2031, Whitewater, WI 53190.
On the night of Dec. 3, small ensembles will begin performing at 6:45 p.m. throughout the Young Auditorium and in the atrium of the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
The first half of the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include performances by the Brass Ensemble, Vocal Jazz, Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
During intermission, various smaller ensembles will perform throughout the Young Auditorium. The second half of the concert will feature the Chamber Singers, Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Concert Choir.
In addition to the festive music, several student groups will be selling artwork throughout the evening, and a limited number of commemorative ornaments will be available for purchase as supplies last.
Jeff Herriott, Interim Department Chair for the Department of Music, will be hosting the event.
“The annual Gala Holiday Concert is a wonderful opportunity to showcase and support our many talented, hard-working students. I feel privileged to host this outstanding event and welcome you all to join in the festivities,” he said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.