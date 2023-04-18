The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced its commitment to students from Cardinal Stritch University who are impacted by the institution’s announced closure in May.
“Our hearts go out to the students, faculty and staff of Cardinal Stritch University,” wrote Corey King, UW-Whitewater chancellor in a press release. “As the leader of a university that also feels like a close-knit family, I want members of Cardinal Stritch University to know that we are here for you. For those who feel UW-Whitewater would be the right fit to continue their higher education journey, we are standing ready to support and welcome you.”
UW-Whitewater admissions staff will participate in Cardinal Stritch’s general transfer fair on Friday at the Kliebhan Conference Center. In addition, UW-Whitewater will hold virtual open house sessions for Cardinal Stritch students on April 19 and April 21.
UW-Whitewater is guaranteeing the following to Cardinal Stritch students looking to transfer:
Tailored application and transfer credit review process
Dedicated advisor for transfer admission
No-cost orientation for undergraduate students
No-cost application for graduate students
“We are already engaging with students who have questions about transferring to UW-Whitewater and want to learn more about our academic programs,” John Chenoweth, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs wrote in a release. “Our university has long been known as one of the most welcoming and accommodating homes for transfer students.”
Students who transfer from Cardinal Stritch may have the opportunity to complete their degrees fully online, depending on their program or major.
For more information on transferring to UW-Whitewater visit UW-Whitewater’s website.
Prospective students can contact Tatiana Fadeeva, transfer admissions counselor, at transferadmit@uww.edu or 262-472-1440.
