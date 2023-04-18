The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announced its commitment to students from Cardinal Stritch University who are impacted by the institution’s announced closure in May.

“Our hearts go out to the students, faculty and staff of Cardinal Stritch University,” wrote Corey King, UW-Whitewater chancellor in a press release. “As the leader of a university that also feels like a close-knit family, I want members of Cardinal Stritch University to know that we are here for you. For those who feel UW-Whitewater would be the right fit to continue their higher education journey, we are standing ready to support and welcome you.”

Load comments