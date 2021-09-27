WHITEWATER — Students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater have reported a 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate as of Sept. 24 — reaching the milestone five weeks ahead of the recently extended UW System deadline of Oct. 31.
Vaccinated UW-Whitewater students now are eligible for the UW System drawing of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each that will take place later in the fall. UW-Whitewater students who have not yet been vaccinated or reported their vaccination still can be eligible for the scholarship drawing, as long as they complete the vaccination series and report their record by Oct. 31.
“Congratulations to our Warhawks for achieving the 70% vaccination rate,” said Jim Henderson, interim chancellor. "This is a university-wide accomplishment, and I’d like to extend my thanks and appreciation to all the students, faculty and staff who have participated in our vaccination efforts.
“We also received generous support from alumni and donors to fund weekly $500 drawings, totaling an additional $20,000 in vaccine incentives,” he added.
Employees, including faculty and staff, report a 91% vaccination rate. All of these figures are based on vaccination records submitted by students, faculty and staff to UW-Whitewater and verified by staff.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, the UW-Whitewater community has prioritized the well-being of the entire Warhawk family and that helped us chart a successful path through this challenging time,” Henderson said. “Our efforts do not stop at this milestone. I strongly encourage students, faculty and staff who have not yet done so to get vaccinated if they are able, and to report it to UW-Whitewater as soon as possible.”
