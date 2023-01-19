UW-Whitewater’s Office of Continuing Education and Fairhaven Senior Services recently announced “New Voices, Fresh Perspectives” as the theme for its spring lecture series.

Lectures in the Spring Fairhaven Lecture Series, “New Voices, Fresh Perspectives” are free and open to the public. They are held on Mondays at 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 West Starin Road, Whitewater.

