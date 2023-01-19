UW-Whitewater’s Office of Continuing Education and Fairhaven Senior Services recently announced “New Voices, Fresh Perspectives” as the theme for its spring lecture series.
Lectures in the Spring Fairhaven Lecture Series, “New Voices, Fresh Perspectives” are free and open to the public. They are held on Mondays at 3 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 West Starin Road, Whitewater.
The titles and presenters of the lectures for the spring series are:
Jan. 23
Too Much of a Good Thing is Wonderful: Liberace’s Wisconsin Roots and Flamboyant Visibility from Milwaukee to Las Vegas. Presented by Anna Hajdik, Lecturer, Languages and Literatures
Jan. 30
Feminism, Race, and White Privilege. Presented by Olivia McLaughlin, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Criminology, and Anthropology
Feb. 6
Exploring Special Education and Adult Outcomes of Students with Disabilities through an Intersectional Lens. Presented by Courtney Wilt, Assistant Professor, Special Education
Feb. 13
Bilingual Education and School Privatization in Milwaukee. Presented by Andrew Hurie, Assistant Professor, Curriculum & Instruction
Feb. 20
Trophies of War: Ottoman Tents Won in the Siege of Vienna in 1683. Presented by Ashley Dimmig, Director, Crossman Gallery
Feb. 27
Talking to Doctors: Health Communication Tips to Improve Your Healthcare Experience. Presented by Jonathan Dellinger, Assistant Professor, Communication
March 6
The Challenge of Ethical Technical Communication: Revisiting the Organizational and Communication Failures of the Challenger Explosion. Presented by Jessica Lauer, Assistant Professor, Languages & Literatures
March 13
History Underwater: An Introduction to Maritime Archaeology. Presented by Michelle Damian, Assistant Professor, History
March 20
Disability Representation in Children’s and Young Adult Literature. Presented by Lauren Zepp, Assistant Professor, Special Education.
Since 1983, UW-Whitewater faculty and staff and community and business leaders have offered free presentations on topics ranging from art and literature to history and politics.
Over the past few years, new experts have joined the faculty and staff at UW-Whitewater, in all of its colleges and departments. Join the series in the spring to hear from new voices at the University and share with them what they have to look forward to as new members of the Whitewater community.
Some lectures may be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/UWWFairhavenLecture/ and all will be recorded and posted onto a YouTube channel. Videos of lectures from this and previous series can be accessed for free any time after they are posted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.