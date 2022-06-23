WHITEWATER – The Discover Whitewater Series which includes a half marathon, 5K, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle has announced it will be offering 25% off discounted race entries to all University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students.
The DWS 10th anniversary race is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18. With a generous donation from an anonymous sponsor, the DWS team will be able to provide UW-W students with access to 25% off coupon codes.
“The University is incredibly helpful with their time and talents,” DWS Executive Officer Jeffery Knight said. “We are more than thrilled to pay them back by providing a discount for students.”
Many of the DWS’s volunteers, participants, and donations come from within the university’s staff, students, families, and organizations. Without their help, the race would not be able to provide such generous donations to local charities. That is why the DWS team is eager to support UW-W students in any way possible, either with volunteer hours or with a discounted race entry for every student.
The DWS race is also an opportunity for students to get involved in the community. It offers official volunteer hours, a chance to network, and an experience unlike any other. Encouraging students to be more active and engaged is what the DWS is all about.
UW-W students are given the chance to be more involved and contribute to their community. To register for the DWS, learn more about race weekend and connect with sponsors, visit https://RunWhitewater.com/.
The DWS partners with the city, business community, university, and the school district to make this a tremendous event that benefits all who participate. To learn more about the race visit runwhitewater.com or contact Jeffery Knight at jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com or 920-728-0662. For general race inquiries, email info@runwhitewater.com.
