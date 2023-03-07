WHITEWATER — Throughout the spring, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Continuing Education will be hosting a variety of programs in its communities, and all events are free and open to the public.
Beginning on Thursday, the Cedar Crest Lecture Series resumes. Lectures highlight the voices and fresh perspectives of faculty and staff who are new to the University, according to the university’s press release.
The four public lectures will be held at 3 p.m. Thursdays in March in the Gathering Room at Cedar Crest Inc. in Janesville. Free parking is available and registration is not required. Visit the university’s website for a full schedule and updates.
Topics include the art and history of Black Muslims in America and the legal cases of Janesville’s own Lavinia Goodell.
Now in its second semester, Warhawk Talks at the Community Engagement Center features two talks in April.
First, an Evening with Wisconsin’s Poet Laureate, UW-Whitewater professor Nicholas Gulig, according to the release.
The second talk sees Richard Haven discuss the greatest American speeches of the 19th century. The talks are free and open to the public. Refreshments provided.
The season wraps up on April 19 with historian, podcast host and author Todd James Pierce visiting Whitewater and Janesville to discuss Walt Disney and the artists who brought his visual storytelling to life, creating some of the most magical places on earth.
