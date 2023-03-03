WHITEWATER — Wheelchair basketball athletes from around the nation will travel to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on March 16-18 for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association men’s intercollegiate championships.
All games will take place in Kachel Gym in the Williams Center, 907 Schwager Drive, Whitewater.
Admission is free and complimentary parking is available in lots 11 and 24. Donations to support UW-Whitewater’s wheelchair athletics program will be accepted.
Seeding and matchups are expected to be determined the week of March 6 and will be posted on the tournament website, according to a UW-Whitewater media release.
For those unable to cheer on the teams in person, games will be livestreamed by UWW-TV.
Eleven universities will participate, including UW-Whitewater: University of Alabama, University of Arizona, Auburn University, City University of New York, Eastern Washington University, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, University of Illinois, University of Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State University, and University of Texas-Arlington.
“UW-Whitewater is proud to partner with the National Wheelchair Basketball Association to host the men’s collegiate championships,” Chancellor Corey King said in the release. “Hosting such a prestigious event builds upon our legacy as an institution of excellence in adaptive learning, engagement and athletics.”
Men’s head coach and two-time Paralympic gold medalist Jake Williams is looking forward to the competition.
“Our athletes work extremely hard to be at the top of their game and this competition is sure to be exciting,” he said. “We’ve always had incredible fan support from Warhawks across the region and we look forward to having a good crowd to cheer on the teams as they compete for the national title.”
The UW-Whitewater men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams have won 13 national championships and 3 national championships, respectively, and produced numerous Paralympic athletes and medalists, according to the release.
