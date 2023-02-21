Vinery Stained Glass Studio hosts social night
An example of what participants will be making.

WHITEWATER — In collaboration with the Whitewater Arts Alliance the Vinery Stained Glass Studio will be hosting a social night on Thursday at 218 Elkhorn Road, Whitewater, from 6-8:30 p.m.

This is a $40 class on fused glass with the theme of barn squares. All materials are provided onsite, according to a press release.

