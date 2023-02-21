Vinery Stained Glass Studio hosts social night Feb 21, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An example of what participants will be making. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — In collaboration with the Whitewater Arts Alliance the Vinery Stained Glass Studio will be hosting a social night on Thursday at 218 Elkhorn Road, Whitewater, from 6-8:30 p.m.This is a $40 class on fused glass with the theme of barn squares. All materials are provided onsite, according to a press release.The class is open to everyone of all ages. No sign up required; show up at the Vinery the day of. To learn more about the class, visit http://bit.ly/3I1pRCM. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
