WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium is bringing back its annual sing-along tradition with a movie musical made for singing and dancing.
Enjoy the music of ABBA as Young Auditorium presents the movie adaption of the Broadway smash "Mamma Mia!" on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m.
Set on a colorful Greek island, "Mamma Mia!" uses the story of a mother, a daughter, and three possible fathers to highlight the wildly popular songs of Swedish supergroup ABBA. With the lyrics directly on the screen, singing along is simple … and encouraged.
Sophie has just one wish: to have her father walk her down the aisle. Now she just has to find out who he is.
Join the music, laughter and fun of the irresistibly charming "Mamma Mia! The Movie." Academy Award-winner Meryl Streep leads an all-star cast, including Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth — in this musical celebration of mothers, daughters and fathers, and true loves lost and new ones found.
Based on the Broadway smash-hit and filled with the ABBA songs you know and love, it's the feel-good experience that will have you singing and dancing over and over again.
Tickets are required for entry, but admission is free. Tickets for this, and all Young Auditorium season performances can be obtained at youngauditorium.com or by connecting with the UW-Whitewater Ticket Services department, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, located inside the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
