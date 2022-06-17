WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Water color basics and beyond
Rita Carpenter is offering watercolor fun June 23-July 14 at 1 p.m. We will work on different types of landscapes with water. We will also cover some color theory. Call 262-473-0535 to sign up and with any questions.
Learn mah jongg
Interested in learning how to play Mah Jongg? Join us Mondays at 1 p.m. to learn the game. Reserve your seat by calling 262-473-0535.
Motorcycle ride
June 22 we will ride to Wisconsin Dells to have lunch at the Grateful Shed, a 60’s- themed restaurant/bar. Ride south to Balanced Rock Winery and maybe a stop at Delaney’s. The group meets at Starin Park parking lot at 9:30 a.m. Call 262-473-0535 with any questions.
Memory screening event
A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. Screening is June 30 at Seniors in the Park. Call 920-675-4035 to schedule a 15-minute appointment.
What is healthy living with diabetes
Healthy Living with Diabetes is an evidence-based program for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or live with someone who does. In 6 weeks, one can learn to take charge of their health and get back to doing the things that matter to them. To register, call 262-741-3309.
At the movies
The family drama “Roma” will air Wednesday at 1 p.m. It is a year in the life of a middle-class family and their maid in Mexico City in the early 1970’s. It was filmed in black and white.
Competitive pickleball
There has been a great turn out for pickleball groups which continue to grow. With our groups getting bigger it is time to add another time to play. A time to play more competitively will be added. This group is for any individual that would like to have a more competitive and fast paced game. This group meets Tuesday and Thursday 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Travel and tour previews
Adults of all ages are welcome on our trips. Itineraries are available at the center by calling or emailing. The Costa Rica travel preview was recorded. Call 262-473-0535 to get the recording.
Travel opportunities
Ready to get on the road again? We can help! Call or email for any of the brochures. Reservation deadlines for the trips are mid-April.
Treasures of Ireland, Oct. 11—20, Experience Belfast and visit the Giant’s Causeway, Tour Dublin, Trinity College and see the Book of Kells, Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, Medieval Banquet, Kilarney, Limerick, Galway and a jaunting car ride.
Office hours
Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Fridays.
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips call 262-473-0535 or check out our newsletter available at the Starin Park Community Building, Municipal Building, several businesses in town or online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or MyCommunityonline.com (no longer ourseniorcenter.com).
All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 West Starin Road unless otherwise noted.
