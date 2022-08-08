We-Go-Round playground installed at Starin Park

WHITEWATER – The Whitewater Breakfast Kiwanis Club, the Whitewater Kiwanis Foundation, the Whitewater Community Foundation, the City of Whitewater, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are inviting the community on Tuesday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the installation of the “We-Go-Round” at Starin Park. The “We-Go-Round” is a merry-go-round designed to allow wheeled-mobility devices to fit in comfortably so that all children can enjoy the experience.

“Thanks to all of the partners and generous donors, more children will have a place to play together. We hope everyone will join us to celebrate this great partnership,” said Lorrie Koppein, Kiwanian and chairwoman of the project.

