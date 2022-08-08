We-Go-Round playground installed at Starin Park

WHITEWATER – The Whitewater Breakfast Kiwanis Club, the Whitewater Kiwanis Foundation, the Whitewater Community Foundation, the City of Whitewater, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are inviting the community on Tuesday, August 23 at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the installation of the “We-Go-Round” at Starin Park. The “We-Go-Round” is a merry-go-round designed to allow wheeled-mobility devices to fit in comfortably so that all children can enjoy the experience.
“Thanks to all of the partners and generous donors, more children will have a place to play together. We hope everyone will join us to celebrate this great partnership,” said Lorrie Koppein, Kiwanian and chairwoman of the project.
The “We-Go-Round” has a center post wheel for all children to use and create the spinning motion from inside and outside. It encourages social play for all children as both riders and pushers while they cooperate to make a fun experience for all. The children pushing work on motor planning and coordination through engagement of their muscles and joints. Kids utilize balance skills, along with core, lower and upper body strength. They will also use their cognitive skills for problem solving.
This new equipment will bring imaginative play and the ability for all kids to socialize, no matter their degree of mobility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.