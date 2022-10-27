WHITEWATER — John Weidl will serve as the City of Whitewater's permanent city manager.
Whitewater's common council announced the selection Wednesday evening following deliberation in closed session.
Weidl has served as interim city manager since Aug. 17 as part of a contract with GovUSA Temps. His service to the city began after the departure of Cameron Clapper, who took the position of Dodge County administrator in late August, after serving in Whitewater for more than a dozen years.
The process of finding a successor for Clapper took several weeks and included a national search, as well as phone and video interviews. This yielded three finalists. Weidl was selected along with finalists David Porter and James Palenick for a full day interview on Oct. 21.
According to the city, that day consisted of interviews with city staff and stakeholders, along with a tour of the community, and a meet and greet for media and citizens. The common council interviewed the candidates on Oct. 22 and received information from other interview panels.
"(Weidl's) ability to begin in August and jump on board with many projects, including the recent EMS staffing referendum, was a great attribute when making the decision to bring him to Whitewater," a statement from the city said.
“We welcome Mr. Weidl as the new city manager for Whitewater,” common council president, Lisa Dawsey Smith, said. "The council took this decision very seriously and feels that Mr. Weidl is the candidate best qualified for this role for the City of Whitewater. We trust that Mr. Weidl will bring his experience, abilities, and energy to work diligently and passionately for the City of Whitewater.”
Weidl lives in Elkhorn and serves as a supervisor for the Town of Lafayette. He has previously held the position of village administrator/director of economic development in Mukwonago. He has been city administrator/clerk/treasurer and director of public works for the City of Princeton and has worked in the office of the administrator in the Village of Lake Zurich, Illinois.
Weidl has been a leadership counselor for the Edward YMCA Camp in East Troy and a team leader, customer service director and database manager in the U.S. Air Force.
He is a decorated United States Air Force combat veteran, with tours of duty in Europe and the Middle East, including joint combat service with the United States Army.
Weidl has a master of public administration degree from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/European History, also from Northern Illinois University.
“Like every community, Whitewater is facing a number of challenges, and we feel that Mr. Weidl has the drive to tackle projects head-on and a desire to get results for the betterment of the entire community,” said Dawsey Smith. “His experience and knowledge in local government, especially economic development, should prove to be an asset to our city.”
“Thank you to the community members, staff and elected officials that participated in the process of choosing the city's next manager," Weidl said. "I've enjoyed the previous two months serving as the interim city manager, particularly finding value touring the community and discussing the fire and EMS referendum as an entryway to learning more about the needs and opportunities of Whitewater while meeting several hundred community members and dozens of local organizations.”
He said he is excited to bring his knowledge of economic development, as well as energy and enthusiasm to Whitewater and he is particularly interested in increasing opportunities for public outreach, communication and collaboration with local partners.
Weidl will be available to meet with the public on Nov. 7 at the Sweet Spot, next to City Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
"This is a first opportunity to re-introduce myself to the community as the permanent city manager," he said.
He said coffee and pastries will be provided for anyone who attends and thanked everyone involved for the opportunity to serve the city.
The common council said in a statement that it extended gratitude to the various constituencies involved with the success of the hiring process including the community, members of staff, Lee Szymborski from GovHRUSA and Mike Earle from GovHRUSA Temps.
