WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater currently is accepting applications for vacant board and commission seats.
Eligible applicants willing to serve can apply online, in person or by mail at any time.
Vacant positions include:
• Birge Fountain Committee (3 positions, 1 alternate)
• Board of Zoning Appeals (1 position, 2 alternates)
• Community Involvement and Cable TV Commission (1 position)
• Ethics Committee (1 alternate)
• Equal Opportunities Commission (3 positions)
• Landmarks Commission (2 positions)
• Parks & Recreation Board (1 position)
• Plan & Architectural Review Commission (1 alternate)
• Police & Fire Commission (1 position)
• Urban Forestry Commission (1 alternate)
Interested residents of Whitewater can learn more about each committee at https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/27/Government.
Apply online at https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/275/Apply-for-Boards-Commissions.
A paper copy of the Citizen Service Information Form is available at the second floor Administration window at 312 W. Whitewater St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
Completed applications can be mailed to: City Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 178, Whitewater, WI 53190.
Questions can be sent to the City Manager’s Office at kboyd@whitewater-wi.gov or (262) 473-0104.
