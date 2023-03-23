2017 Whitewater High School alumni and current resident Michael Hilliger will be premiering his independently made animated short film Monday at Whitewater Cinemas, 151 E. Pearson Lane Whitewater.
The film, “Marcus the Teenager’s Never-Ending Quest for Popularity” will be shown at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $10.
Hilliger will be present to answer questions after the 10-minute film, which took two years to complete.
He wanted to create a cartoon that would make his friends, family, and himself laugh.
“My friend Lux and I invented the Marcus character, who over-explains everything he does, and leaps before he looks,” he said. “We made this two-minute test film that had us crying with laughter, and we wanted to bump up the concept to something more ambitious and professional.”
The film is funny, but also heartfelt, Hilliger said.
The film is about a neurotic teen named Marcus who desperately tries to improve his social standing through short-term “quests for popularity,” which often succeed (and backfire) in delightfully unexpected ways.
Art is simply about telling stories, Hilliger said.
“Animation is so time-consuming and repetitive that it’s easy to feel numb and lose sight of what the original appeal in the beginning was,” he said. “When I show material to friends for the first time, seeing them cackle with laughter, quote the lines, or say they’re inspired to learn animation, is the best feeling.”
Hilliger has worked for AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, and medium-size commercial studios, according to his website.
His role on the film was writing the script, designing and animating all the visuals, and generally making sure the project was moving forward and hitting a proper quality, he said.
Evan Lux is co-creator of Marcus. Their main contribution is voicing the lead character Marcus, and masterminding all of the music and sound design.
“They have been a wonderful project partner and pushed the audio so the character’s emotions feel more believable, the jokes get louder laughs, and the production value feels insanely high for a low-to-no-budget passion project,” Hilliger said.
Voice actors in the film include Whitewater residents Kit Zoesch, Marren McCulloch, Karen McCulloch, and Jim McCulloch.
Hilliger credits his animation capstone professor at UW-Stout, Michael Heagle.
“He was insanely supportive of this project, protective of my vision, and his regular input kept challenging the work to make it better,” he said.
Monday will be the exclusive premiere of the animation. There were test screenings in the Minneapolis and Menomonie areas, but Monday will be the first time it is shown full with color and audio mix.
“Given how uncommon independent animation is, especially in the midwest, I’m hoping the premiere event is a real treat for the local community,” he said.
