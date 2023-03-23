2017 Whitewater High School alumni and current resident Michael Hilliger will be premiering his independently made animated short film Monday at Whitewater Cinemas, 151 E. Pearson Lane Whitewater.

The film, “Marcus the Teenager’s Never-Ending Quest for Popularity” will be shown at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $10.

