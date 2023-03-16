WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center is now offering 24/7 access for fitness members 18 years and older.

The 24/7 access applies to the strength training equipment (weightlifting, deadlift platforms, benches, free weights, and power racks) and cardiovascular training equipment (ellipticals, bikes, treadmills, etc.) in the fitness center.

Tags

Load comments