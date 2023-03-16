WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center is now offering 24/7 access for fitness members 18 years and older.
The 24/7 access applies to the strength training equipment (weightlifting, deadlift platforms, benches, free weights, and power racks) and cardiovascular training equipment (ellipticals, bikes, treadmills, etc.) in the fitness center.
Previously, the fitness center was open Monday-Friday 6 — 9 p.m., Saturday 7 — 4:30 p.m., and Sundays noon — 4:30 p.m.
“It is great to finally be able to offer our members 24-hour access to the fitness center,” Parks & Recreation Director Eric Boettcher wrote in a media release. “This allows members the option to work out during the time that best fits their needs.”
For safety reasons, 24/7 access applies to the fitness center only. The fitness studio with the spin bikes and fitness classes will be closed along with the locker rooms and aquatic center. Restrooms on the fitness side will be open.
The facility is under 24-hour video surveillance, but in the event of an emergency patrons need to contact 911. The facility lights will remain on 24 hours a day.
24/7 fitness access enables members 18 years and older to work out at their convenience. With the WAFC being operated by the City of Whitewater Parks and Recreation Board, one of their goals was to make the fitness center more accessible to Police, Fire, EMS, and other city employees regardless of their shifts, according to the media release.
For more information, call the Whitewater Aquatic & Fitness Center at 262-473-4900.
