WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance is hosting the Wisconsin Regional Art Program, known as WRAP, exhibit that features the works of non-professional Wisconsin artists at Whitewater’s Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., now through March 26.
Visitors will be asked to participate in health and safety measures in light of COVID-19, to include wearing a mask at all times regardless of vaccination status. The virtual show soon will be available to view through the home page at whitewaterarts.org.
Artists from Wisconsin will be exhibiting art in a variety of media including 3D, photography and watercolor. Artists and art-advocates alike can view the exhibit free of charge. The exhibit will run from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, through March 26.
Though there will be no reception for this show, artist Larry Shultz will be presenting on March 27 for the WRAP workshop. Anyone who is not a WRAP exhibitor can attend the presentation for $5.
WRAP was established to encourage Wisconsin citizens with a serious interest in art — people who make art purely for the love of it, rather than for fame and fortune. The purpose of WRAP is to encourage nonprofessional artists to develop their abilities.
The Wisconsin Regional Art Program consists of many artist workshop/exhibits that meet throughout the year statewide. Each one has a different artist demonstration or slide lecture and a different judge to lead the afternoon critique.
Artists may enter as many Wisconsin Regional Art Workshops as they like. The program is run by the Association of Wisconsin Artists, formerly named WRAA.
Artists winning a state exhibit award are eligible to compete for monetary awards at the State Day in Madison. In order to enter the state exhibit one must be a member of the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program.
One can join the organization at any time before the state exhibit by going to wisartists.wildapricot.com and clicking on the WRAP tab to register.
WRAP was developed and administered by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Liberal Studies and the Arts. WRAP exhibits and workshops began in 1940 to encourage the creative growth of non-professional artists from rural areas.
