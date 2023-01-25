Whitewater Arts Alliance presents special effects makeup artist exhibit in February Jan 25, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be presenting Kim Witte of Witte Artistry’s special effects makeup artwork in the Cultural Arts Center from Feb. 2 through March 26.An opening reception will be on Feb. 3 at the CAC from 1-3:30 p.m. The CAC is located on 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, in front of the Birge Fountain. Light refreshments will be provided.Kim Witte is a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alumni who graduated with a bachelor of arts degree. She has been pursuing her makeup art career for over 11 years.Not only has Kim been creating works of art, she has also been educating the public through presentations and virtual platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.To learn more about this exhibit, please visit the WAA’s website www.whitewaterarts.org/witte-artistry-exhibit-2023. For any questions, please reach out to the WAA manager, Ashley McDarison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.