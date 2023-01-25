Whitewater Arts Alliance presents special effects makeup artist exhibit in February
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be presenting Kim Witte of Witte Artistry’s special effects makeup artwork in the Cultural Arts Center from Feb. 2 through March 26.

An opening reception will be on Feb. 3 at the CAC from 1-3:30 p.m. The CAC is located on 402 W. Main St., Whitewater, in front of the Birge Fountain. Light refreshments will be provided.

