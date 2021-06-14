WHITEWATER — The ever-popular Fran Achen Photography show is back.
The public is invited to attend this 12th annual competition and exhibition, taking place July 1-25t in both a physical and virtual format.
Amateur and professional artists are invited to exhibit their photography at the 12th Annual Fran Achen Photography Competition. This show is open to all photographers and will be broken into two categories: “Youth/Teen” (under 18) and “Adult.”
The Whitewater Arts Alliance Board and staff announce that the 2021 Fran Achen Photography Competition will return to its traditional in-gallery display format. In addition, all of the photographs will appear in the online virtual show.
The awards presentation program and opening reception for the Fran Achen Photography Contest will be held live and in-person in the Cultural Arts Center Gallery on Sunday, July 11, with awards to be announced at about 2 p.m.
Key dates
Entries and fees due: Thursday, June 17, by 11:59 p.m.
Awards announcement: Sunday, July 11, at 2 p.m. in the Cultural Arts Center Gallery.
Viewers’ Choice Award announcement: Sunday, July 25.
Photo drop-off: Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Photo pickup: Sunday, July 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Awards
Best of Show Award: $125.
Second Place Award: $100.
Third Place Award: $75.
Outstanding Youth Award: $50.
Local Interest Award: $50.
Viewers' Choice Award: $50.
To fill out an entry form and/or to view more details about the show, visit the following link: www.whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2021.
“The Fran Achen show is truly one of the highlights of the year,” Jeff McDonald, chair of the show and former Whitewater Arts Alliance Board member, said. “Fran Achen was an exceptional photographer, and his catalog of images continues to inspire. This show, organized in his honor, is an excellent opportunity to showcase the outstanding work created by both established and aspiring area photographers.
“I am always excited to see the many ways these artists interpret the world through their images,” he added. “Viewing each year’s collection is a real treat.”
New COVID-19 policy
In conjunction with the City of Whitewater and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the WAA Board recently voted to lift the capacity limits which have been in place during the COVID pandemic. Masks now are optional for fully vaccinated persons, however masks still are required for those that have not been fully vaccinated.
Organizers continue to request that persons who have symptoms of COVID-19, persons who have been a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, or persons who are waiting on test results not enter the gallery at all, even with a mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.